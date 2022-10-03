Canada must renew leadership on antimicrobial resistance

AMR is rendering the global antibiotic arsenal ineffective. Left unchecked, it will lead to the collapse of Canadian health systems. Without a final national action plan, Canada will remain ill-prepared to combat this growing threat.

Testing the susceptibility of Staphylococcus aureus to antibiotics by the Kirby-Bauer disk diffusion method. The federal government should work to pass regulatory reforms to help accelerate the approval and market launch of newly developed antibiotics. Ultimately, while learning from international best practices is important, Canada needs to develop a 'made-in Canada' approach well-suited to our unique health care systems, taking into account our federal, provincial and territorial components.