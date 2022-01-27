Honouring the victims of the Québec City mosque attack means taking action against Islamophobia

MONTREAL—On Jan. 29, we will be commemorating the fifth anniversary of the massacre at the Grand Mosque of Québec City. This massacre took the lives of six innocent people and left one person with paraplegia, widowed six women, and orphaned 17 children. Many activities will take place in many Canadian cities from coast to coast especially in Quebec. We will be remembering Boubakr, Khaled, Abdelkrim, Izziddine, Mamadou and Ibrahima who lost their lives in the shooting at the Mosque. We will also demonstrate our solidarity with Ayman Derbaly, whom the shooting made paraplegic.