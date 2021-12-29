There’s no such thing as easy money

What the Federal Reserve has been doing in recent years is the biggest story flying under the radar of mainstream media. The 'Fed' has made a massive intervention into the U.S. economy, without precedent in the country’s history. As reported in Politico, in the six years between 2008 (the year of the financial crisis/recession), and 2014, the Fed printed $3.5-trillion in new treasury bills—nearly triple the amount it had created in the first 95 years of its existence, writes Michael Harris. Photograph courtesy of Commons Wikimedia