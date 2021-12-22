Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Opinion

A Grade 3 teacher and the children of Chelsea spark promising movement to bring down Bill 21

By Jim Creskey      December 22, 2021

It is painfully ironic that Bill 21 was passed with its own pre-emptive notwithstanding clause. Quebec Premier François Legault confidently plays his nativist cards against the criticisms of more than three million Quebecers who are opposed to the law. Wearing his own political motives on his sleeve, he dares the rest of Canada to get into the fight.

Dozens gathered in Chelsea, Que., outside the office of Gatineau’s CAQ MNA, Robert Bussière, to protest Quebec's secularism law after a teacher was removed from her position for wearing a hijab. The Hill Times photograph
CHELSEA, QUE.— Standing in an ice-covered parking lot outside the office of Gatineau’s CAQ MNA, Robert Bussière, and listening to several protest speeches in French and English doesn’t seem like a pleasant way to spend a lunch hour. But things are not always as they seem.

For one thing there were the kids, lots of them, obviously happy to be out demonstrating for one of their teachers, as they proudly held up their home-made signs.

The roadside lot was filled with dozens of hand-drawn, not-quite-circular circles with the No. 21 crossed out and an assortment of hand-lettered messages:

“Her head, her choice.”

“Separate Church and State but don’t discriminate.”

“Le Quebec mérite mieux!”

Others called attention to the fact that a law passed by a majority could still be unjust and cited a few historical examples–slavery, the male-only vote, and residential schools, to mention a few.

There were more than a few hundred people at the protest against a law that was suddenly pushed to the political foreground because a young Muslim teacher, Fatemeh Anvari, had been fired from teaching her third-grade class because of her hijab.

She was pulled from her classroom at the Chelsea Elementary School not because the kids or the principal didn’t like her. By all accounts she was a good teacher.

One of the notes she received from her students, and which appeared on Twitter, went like this (sic):

A note from a student to Quebec teacher Fatemeh Anvari, who was removed from her role for wearing a hijab. Photograph courtesy of Twitter/AmiraElghawaby

“Dear Ms. Fatemeh

I really miss you. You were a great teacher! I liked when you read books to us! Its not fair that you cant teach?! I actually think your Hijab is awesome!!! You’re the best teacher ever!!!

From: Elin Wilson Grade 3

Witnessing the firing of their teacher because of the head scarf she wore gave the kids a lesson in justice denied. It also appeared to wake up a number of MPs who had previously felt they could delicately sidestep any comment on the Quebec government’s abuse of human rights.

The mood at the protest was festive, even more so when an adult in the crowd said she caught the news that NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had just announced his support for the cause.

Mr. Singh was not the only one. Gradually, in Ottawa, some Liberals and a few Conservatives began to say they too were opposed to the law.

Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae was one of the first to criticize Bill 21 when he tweeted, “There is a deep, discriminatory meaning to this law. It clearly runs counter to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

MP Stéphane Bergeron, the Bloc Québécois foreign affairs spokesperson, and Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet responded by accusing Ambassador Rae, of “tarnishing the international reputation of the people of Quebec.” They called for Mr. Rae to appear in parliamentary committee to explain himself.

Mr. Bergeron and Mr. Blanchet should be careful of what they wish for. The reading of the text of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in committee would put Bill 21 in a very bad light.

There is certain disingenuity in the Bloc Québécois position just as there is in the statements of Quebec Premier François Legault.

They know only too well that federal politicians, especially the governing Liberals fear that confronting a prejudicial Quebec law could easily serve as a tool to rally Legault’s soft-separatist base.

It is painfully ironic that Bill 21 was passed with its own pre-emptive notwithstanding clause. Mr. Legault confidently plays his nativist cards against the criticisms of more than three million Quebecers who are opposed to the law. Wearing his own political motives on his sleeve, he dares the rest of Canada to get into the fight.

A protester in Chelsea, Que., holds a poster against Quebec’s Bill 21. The Hill Times photograph

Quebec is a beautiful province, hospitable and welcoming, with a distinctive culture that enriches Canada in many ways. But it finds itself under the influence of a CAQ government that panders to its worst rather than its best instincts. It has tricked the Quebecers who support Bill 21 into thinking it is all about secularism. It’s really about discrimination and especially the discrimination of women—because it is most obviously Muslim women who are refused employment.

Maybe a third-grade teacher and the children of Chelsea have begun a movement that will convince Quebec otherwise.

But there is another part of the Bill 21 story that deserves to be told.

The law has been in place since 2019. National media have reported on it. Stories have even appeared in The New York Times and The Washington Post. But it took the little Wakefield Quebec-based weekly newspaper, with the delightful name, The Low Down to Hull and Back News, to break the story that may have awoken a movement. After the Low Down’s editor, Trevor Greenway, ran the front page story about the unfair treatment of a grade-three English and homeroom teacher, Quebec—and all of Canada—soon learned that the abstraction of a bigoted law had real and personal implications.

Jim Creskey is a publisher of The Hill Times.

The Hill Times

