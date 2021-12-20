Taking the hectic out of Christmas, Vernon letter writer offers gift ideas

The Christmas season can be hectic, and finding the “right gift,” a mind-racking challenge. For several years, I have been making a donation to OWL in Delta, B.C., in the name of my family members. OWL (Orphaned Wildlife) Rehabilitation Society is a registered non-profit organization whose staff and volunteers are dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of injured and orphaned raptors (eagles, falcons, hawks, ospreys, owls, and vultures) and to educating the public on the conservation and importance of them. For us, it is a good way to support Mother Nature’s miracles and also encourage environmental awareness. Making a donation rather than buying “more stuff” is a nod to minimalism, i.e., an endorsement of living with only the things you really need.