Kamloops Indian Residential School mass grave is a crime scene

Whether you call it a mass grave of children; or a common grave; or an unmarked, overgrown meadow holding young bones that never got to grow, it is a Canadian atrocity.

Indigenous children, pictured in this undated photo, at Roman Catholic Indian Residential School in Fort Resolution, N.W.T. Instead of gesturing to First Nations, politicians of all stripes have a primary duty to identify who these children were before they disappeared into a brutal gulag that masqueraded as a school for decades. Of course it was not a school. It was a re-education camp to extinguish the unwanted identity of a hopelessly vulnerable group of child inmates, writes Michael Harris.