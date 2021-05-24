Bratina picked the wrong hill to die on

Bob Bratina will probably go down in history as the first politician who quit because his own government put too much money into his riding, writes Sheila Copps.

Liberal MP Bob Bratina, left, pictured in 2017 with then Liberal MP Colin Fraser at a House Fisheries Committee, is a former mayor of Hamilton. He says he won't run for re-election, because the Liberals are backing a transit project in the city that he has long opposed.