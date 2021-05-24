Bratina picked the wrong hill to die on

Bob Bratina will probably go down in history as the first politician who quit because his own government put too much money into his riding, writes Sheila Copps.
Liberal MP Bob Bratina, left, pictured in 2017 with then Liberal MP Colin Fraser at a House Fisheries Committee, is a former mayor of Hamilton. He says he won't run for re-election, because the Liberals are backing a transit project in the city that he has long opposed. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Hamilton-area Members of Parliament from all parties applauded a $1.4-billion infrastructure investment announced last week.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
NORAD renewal is likely to take centre stage in defence talks between Canada and the U.S. as the two countries seek to strengthen North American defence capabilities in the face of Chinese and Russian incursions.
The Crown corporation says it will launch consultations on how to spend the $11-million this summer, while NDP MP Jenny Kwan says Ottawa appears to be ‘behind the eight ball’ and delayed in defining anti-Asian racism.