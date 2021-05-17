Canada continuing to fail on cleaning up cluster munitions law

Many expected that the Liberals would amend this flawed legislation when they regained power in 2015. This did not happen, despite repeated entreaties by the NDP, Greens, and civil society.

Now Foreign Minister Marc Garneau was a vocal opposition spokesperson to the Prohibiting Cluster Munitions Act before it was passed as a law in 2014. Perhaps he, a man of integrity who championed amending the legislation while in opposition, will finally make this right, writes Earl Turcotte.