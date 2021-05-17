Canada continuing to fail on cleaning up cluster munitions law

Many expected that the Liberals would amend this flawed legislation when they regained power in 2015. This did not happen, despite repeated entreaties by the NDP, Greens, and civil society.
Now Foreign Minister Marc Garneau was a vocal opposition spokesperson to the Prohibiting Cluster Munitions Act before it was passed as a law in 2014. Perhaps he, a man of integrity who championed amending the legislation while in opposition, will finally make this right, writes Earl Turcotte. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
What is arguably worse than not joining an important disarmament treaty? Joining with no intention of complying with its core provisions.
With government expenditures approaching a half trillion dollars over the course of the pandemic, spending allocated to forward-looking research and innovation is comparatively small, with a number of science and policy experts saying Canada needs to ramp up to keep up with some of our international allies.
Some MPs and experts are crying foul over changes to the Canada Elections Act in the ‘omnibus’ Bill C-30, which Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer says should not be used to bring in ‘fundamental’ changes to the law.
CSC says the external reviewers act as a ‘key safeguard’ to the new ‘structured intervention unit' approach, but the researchers say it's precisely that ‘legitimacy’ the oversight lends that makes its failure a problem.