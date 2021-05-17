We call on Parliament to strengthen PCEPA: Vancouver Collective Against Sexual Exploitation

Re: “Constitutional challenge to sex work laws ‘succeeded before’ and will succeed again, says advocacy group,” (The Hill Times, May 5, by Alice Chen). The Hill Times’ story on legal challenges to Canada’s prostitution law omitted a crucial element—the argument in favour of retaining the current law. And that’s a pity, because we believe that the recent Ontario court judgment, striking down parts of Canada’s prostitution law—the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act (PCEPA)—will merely serve to make it safer for johns, pimps, traffickers, and exploiters—the perpetrators of the violence and harm inherent in the sex industry.