How the federal government can fight climate change and preserve jobs

The contribution of civil aviation to climate change is generally estimated at about five per cent of all human contributions. Roughly two per cent comes from carbon dioxide, while there is considerable scientific uncertainty in the estimates of the other two largest contributors, condensation trails and oxides of nitrogen. Over the past several decades, growth in demand for air travel has been around four to five per cent annually, while annual improvements in fuel efficiency through improved aircraft and engine technologies have been one to two per cent.
