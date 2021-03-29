Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Global

Purposeful American foreign policy needed today more than ever

By Joseph Ingram      March 29, 2021

The EU, Canada, and the U.S., all characterized by linguistic, religious, political diversity represent the antithesis of how Russian and Chinese leadership view the evolution of their societies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President of People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, ahead of the November 2014 APEC summit. Political leadership within the members of the Euro-Atlantic Alliance can no longer afford to act under the delusion that both Russia and China are open to live-and-let-live policies and an uncontested coexistence, writes Joseph Ingram. Photograph courtesy of the Kremlin

The joint reaction issued last week by China and Russia to the additional sanctions and public criticism by the new Biden administration and the European Union signals a welcome reset in foreign policy by the principal powers of the Euro-Atlantic Alliance. Four years of Donald Trump’s empty bombast, wink-and-nod diplomacy with Vladimir Putin’s Russia, self-inflicted economic wounds through, inter alia, tariffs on Chinese imports, and loosened ties to former allies and multilateral institutions, has left the United States in a weakened position and the world’s liberal democracies without an effective champion. Europe on its own has not even been able to rein in the illiberal instincts of Hungary’s Victor Orban and Poland’s Law and Justice Party. China and Russia have taken full advantage and been strengthened in the process.

