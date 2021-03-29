Purposeful American foreign policy needed today more than ever

The joint reaction issued last week by China and Russia to the additional sanctions and public criticism by the new Biden administration and the European Union signals a welcome reset in foreign policy by the principal powers of the Euro-Atlantic Alliance. Four years of Donald Trump’s empty bombast, wink-and-nod diplomacy with Vladimir Putin’s Russia, self-inflicted economic wounds through, inter alia, tariffs on Chinese imports, and loosened ties to former allies and multilateral institutions, has left the United States in a weakened position and the world’s liberal democracies without an effective champion. Europe on its own has not even been able to rein in the illiberal instincts of Hungary’s Victor Orban and Poland’s Law and Justice Party. China and Russia have taken full advantage and been strengthened in the process.