Parliamentary oversight needed for New Brunswick’s plutonium plan

Should Canada be leading the way towards undoing the global non-proliferation regime, which is already shaky and in danger of disintegration?
Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan has referred to the plutonium plan as 'recycling' used fuel. The innocuous 'recycling' label for the dirty and dangerous process aligns with the federal and provincial government of New Brunswick's agreement to brand nuclear power as a 'clean technology.'
Pierre Elliot Trudeau banned the extraction of plutonium from used nuclear fuel in Canada. Today Justin Trudeau lifted the ban under a smokescreen of double talk.
'I’m pleased that we’re moving to modernize our Senate, because it seemed like it was really in the dark ages,' says Sen. Nancy Hartling, while Sen. Rosa Galvez points to remaining parliamentary privilege loophole.
In the absence of stronger protections, NDP MP Matthew Green says many would-be whistleblowers have limited options for going public with allegations of wrongdoing and forcing a reckoning within government.