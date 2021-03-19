Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion
Opinion

Parliamentary oversight needed for New Brunswick’s plutonium plan

By Susan O'Donnell and Gordon Edwards      March 19, 2021

Should Canada be leading the way towards undoing the global non-proliferation regime, which is already shaky and in danger of disintegration?

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan has referred to the plutonium plan as 'recycling' used fuel. The innocuous 'recycling' label for the dirty and dangerous process aligns with the federal and provincial government of New Brunswick's agreement to brand nuclear power as a 'clean technology.'

Pierre Elliot Trudeau banned the extraction of plutonium from used nuclear fuel in Canada. Today Justin Trudeau lifted the ban under a smokescreen of double talk.

