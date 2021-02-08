Dreams are fine but results are much better

TORONTO—Around the world, countries are looking to a green recovery, with big plans to generate investment and jobs through innovative clean technologies. One of the biggest targets is the design and production of batteries for motor vehicles, rail, and urban transit, shipping and aviation, as well as large-scale storage systems for renewable energy Canada is one of those countries that is eager to participate. But translating that dream into reality means much more focused, realistic and targeted initiatives than we have seen so far.