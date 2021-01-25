Liberals held a virtual election readiness ‘2021 kick-off call’ with caucus, ridings, and campaign managers last week

In the midst of ongoing spring election speculation, the federal Liberal Party held a virtual election readiness meeting last week with caucus members, riding association presidents, and campaign managers, which some saw as an “unofficial kick off” of the next federal election campaign, while others called it a regular preparatory meeting in case a snap election is called.

The meeting took place Monday, Jan. 18 from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. and was led by Suzanne Cowan, president of the Liberal Party, and Azam Ishmael, national director of the party. Sources told The Hill Times that Ms. Cowan and Mr. Ishmael updated MPs, riding association presidents, campaign managers, and other volunteers about the party’s efforts for election readiness, election planning, and encouraged them to attend training sessions put together by the party for candidates and volunteers in different capacities and candidates.

“I wanted to remind you that we’re holding a special call tonight with caucus, EDA chairs, campaign managers, and campaign teams to provide an update on party operations and organizing as we start this new year strong,” said Mr. Ishmael in an email, with the subject line “2021 Kick-Off Call,” obtained by The Hill Times.

Braeden Caley, senior director, communications for the Liberal Party, told The Hill Times that the Jan. 18 meeting was a regular monthly meeting of the party brass, MPs, and riding presidents, and said the meetings have been taking place for months.

“Monday evening’s call was one of a monthly series where the party’s president, national director, and other guest speakers provide an update for our EDA chairs, MPs, and other volunteer leaders across Canada about the party’s tools and resources to stay connected with Canadians in virtual ways that respect public health guidelines,” said Mr. Caley, in an email to The Hill Times, adding that during the meeting the party also discussed the party’s upcoming biennial policy convention on April 9-10 which will take place virtually this year. The party also launched the website for the policy convention last week.

“It’s a regular chance for local Liberals teams to ask about the nuts and bolts of that work, and it also touched on the party’s plans for our virtual Liberal national convention on April 9-10, 2021. The Liberal Party believes it’s important to keep local teams up to date about our work to grow this movement and keep Canada moving forward, and Monday evening’s conversation also follows another call of exactly the same nature in December,” stated Mr. Caley.

Three people who were present at the Monday meeting said it was news to them that these meetings have been happening on a monthly basis. A fourth source said that he did not attend the Monday meeting but did attend a meeting a few months ago. He also said he never received any information that would indicate that the party has been holding regular monthly meetings.

“I can’t recall any meeting in December or the months before that. Maybe once before the start of a parliamentary session,” said one source who spoke to The Hill Times on not-for-attribution basis.

But Mr. Caley insisted the party has been holding regular monthly meetings with caucus members, riding presidents, and other volunteers.

“And previously, the same call took place in December, and national calls with EDA chairs, MPs, commission boards, and provincial/territorial board members were also held in just about every month of 2020 to ensure the party could stay closely in touch with each other at a time when in-person gatherings were often precluded by public health guidance,” Mr. Caley stated.

Liberal sources told The Hill Times that Mr. Ishmael and Ms. Cowan repeatedly told participants Monday evening that, despite the media stories about the election timing speculation, the party’s focused on handling the pandemic, but it’s also preparing for the election just in case one is called.

The party also announced on Jan. 21 that Associate Finance Minister Mona Fortier (Ottawa-Vanier, Ont.) and Liberal MP Terry Duguid (Winnipeg South, Man.) will be the party’s co-chairs of the national platform committee.

In terms of getting ready for the next election, Mr. Ishmael told participants that the party will update phone numbers of newly updated voters’ list in March which will make it easier for riding associations and candidates to reach out to voters in the ridings. Elections Canada provides an updated list of voters each November for all MPs and political parties. After receiving the lists, political parties integrate contact information, including phone numbers, and provide the lists to their riding associations so that MPs and riding associations can reach out to people in their ridings.

Mr. Ishmael said the party has set new targets for the party’s day-to-day voter contact via phone, email, and social media. He said the party has nominated 43 candidates and that 500 potential candidates have expressed interest in seeking the Liberal nomination across the country. Mr. Ishmael asked participants on the call to notify Derek Lipman, a party staffer overseeing the nomination process, if they know any “great” candidates.

In a minority government, political parties start the readiness process for the next election shortly after an election that yields a split mandate because the next election is only one confidence vote defeat away. The average life of a minority government in Canada is between 18-24 months. The last election was held Oct. 21, 2019. At the same time, no party wants to be seen as the one wanting an election, especially in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for fear of backlash from Canadians. Because of the devastating economic and health effects of the coronavirus, Canadians are looking forward to a smooth rollout of the vaccines and this will be a key factor in the outcome of the next election.

As of last week, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, there were a total of 725,495 reported cases of COVID-19 and this pandemic had caused the deaths of 18,462 Canadians.

The national Liberal caucus also held a virtual caucus meeting on Jan. 20, in preparation for the start of this week’s winter sitting of Parliament. A source told The Hill Times that the Liberal leadership advised MPs to downplay the possibility of an election in the near future as people are focused on COVID-19 and there could be backlash from Canadians against any party perceived to be more interested in an election than the pandemic. But from a strategic point of view, both the government and opposition parties want an election at the time of their choosing as otherwise their opponent will have an advantage.

“Either you pick your best moment, or they pick your weakest moment,” said David Herle, who served as a senior adviser to former prime minister, Paul Martin, from 2003 to 2006, in an interview with The Hill Times two weeks ago. “So if you’re in politics, you’re trying to continue to be the government.”

The Hill Times’ Laura Ryckewaert reported last week that the five major parties have nominated 170 candidates across the country. The Conservatives have nominated 120, the most of any party, the Liberals 43, the NDP five, and Bloc Québécois two.

Both the Liberals and Conservatives have set easy conditions for their incumbent MPs to seek re-election without facing nomination challenges.

In order to be acclaimed, the Liberals required their MPs to sign up at least 10 more Victory Fund donors by December 1, 2020, compared to what they had in their EDA by August 2020. Victory Fund members donate $5 a month to the riding association and $5 a month to the party.

On the Conservative side, all incumbent MPs are protected from nomination challenges if an election were to be called by June of this year. But, if the next election is called after June, incumbent MPs can run unopposed, provided they have raised $15,000 by Dec. 31. MPs who were not able to raise the specified money by the end of last month, have until April 30, 2021, to meet that amount. If an MP still fails to raise that money by either of these two deadlines, they will have to run for the nomination in their riding.

By deadline, it was not clear if the NDP MPs would be protected from nomination challenges or they would have to go through the regular nomination process.

Earlier this month, Mr. Trudeau shuffled his cabinet after Liberal MP Navdeep Bains (Mississauga-Malton, Ont.) resigned as innovation minister and announced he would not seek re-election. Political insiders says the shuffled cabinet is the Liberal Party’s election cabinet and see this as an indication the governing party is setting the stage for a spring election.

The Hill Times reported on Jan. 11 that Mr. Trudeau told the 35-member national executive or the national board of directors of the Liberal Party before Christmas that “it looks like” the next election, would happen in the spring. Sources told The Hill Times that the timing of the next election depends on a smooth vaccination rollout, a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, and the Liberal Party remaining popular in polls at that time, among other factors. If the Liberals remain popular until the budget is released, that would most likely be the time when the election would be called.

Because of the Liberal Party’s effective handling of COVID-19, the governing party is leading the opposition in public opinion polls.

According to a Leger poll released last week, the Liberals had the support of 36 per cent of Canadians, the Conservatives 29 per cent, the NDP 21 per cent, and the Green party six per cent. The online poll of 1,516 was conducted from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17 and had a margin of plus or minus plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Liberal sources told The Hill Times that a significant number of MPs want to capitalize on their popularity and convert their minority government to a majority. But some believe that this approach might backfire and people might punish the Liberal Party if they perceived the governing party to be taking political advantage of their popularity while people are dealing with the negative health and economic affects of COVID-19.

