Julie Payette could grant medically vulnerable, low-risk prisoners respite during COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette has an opportunity to relieve suffering, prevent illness and save lives. Her office was granted the powers to extend mercy and to correct injustices. In the midst of a global pandemic, I would urge her to exercise them, says the John Howard Society's Murray Fallis.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, pictured on Feb. 1, 2020, at the winter celebration at the Governor General's residence at Rideau Hall. The Letters Patent grant the Governor General unique powers, including the authority to grant a respite from serving a criminal sentence. Under Articles II and XII, upon the advice of a single privy councillor, the Governor General has the discretion to release medically vulnerable, low-risk prisoners. This would allow them to serve their sentences, with conditions, in the community. This past spring, two privy councillors, Serge Joyal and Frances Lankin, sent exactly such advice to Gov. Gen. Payette, writes Murray Fallis.