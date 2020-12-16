Antitrust concern about big business underestimates customers’ power, and benefits

The size of a business is generally a reflection of its success at satisfying a lot of customers in a very productive way. Size, however, does not make businesses less vulnerable. Industry leaders such as the GAFA companies (Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon) were only recently the disruptors of the markets they entered. Soon enough, they will experience the same exact fate they inflicted upon their predecessors because customers’ loyalty is never permanent. Given the opportunity, patrons will abandon commercial giants they once revered and replace them with more innovative newcomers. Antitrust probes triggered solely by size are misguided because they underestimate (and undermine) our power as customers, and ultimately threaten our well-being.