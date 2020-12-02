Can’t we agree to end torture? 

Nearly 25 years later, Canada still has not ratified the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture, leaving us a pariah on the international stage. Article 2 of the UNCAT required countries to ban torture domestically.

Canada’s human rights record is far from squeaky clean. Residential schools, the Kamagata Maru, Japanese internment, a Chinese head tax. Yet, in moments of our history a positive record on human rights has shone through. If we want to be proud of the Canadian history that we are presently writing, we need accede to the UNOPCAT. If not, how can we ever demand the same of others?