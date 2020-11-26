Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
Opinion

From the pandemic to global warming: why we need Sustainable Development Goals

By Joseph Ingram      November 26, 2020

If we are to sustain human civilization, not only must we make changes at an accelerated pace, we must also recognize that they are within our reach.

In the same way that COVID-19 has revealed itself to be a threat that ultimately requires a co-ordinated global response, addressing the warming of our planet will require national policy responses based on a globally co-ordinated strategy, writes Joseph Ingram. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia

The recent assertion on the streets of Washington, D.C., and Toronto by libertarians and Donald Trump supporters of the right to behave as they wish—irrespective of their responsibility to fellow citizens in the face of a deadly pandemic that has killed more than a quarter of a million in the U.S. and almost 12,000 in Canada—is not only stupidity on steroids, but also an affront to the UN Agenda for 2030, it’s Sustainable Development Goals, and to the Universal Declaration on Human Rights.

Sponsored Content

Supporting a Digital Public Sector

By Schneider Electric’s Secure Power Division - Canada

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

DND says budget for Surface Combatants remains unchanged; PBO report expected in late February

News|By Neil Moss
In 2019, the PBO projected the cost of 15 CSC frigates to be nearly $70-billion. The defence department says the ships are still projected to cost between $56- and $60-billion.

Dip in RCMP watchdog’s budget shakes faith in its ability to exercise oversight, says NDP MP Harris

News|By Beatrice Paez
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the legislation it introduced in January, which died on the Order Paper in the summer, came with a budgetary increase that would help the civilian body hold the RCMP to account.

Tick tock: Liberals call for swift implementation of new Canada-U.K. trade pact as legislative process remains murky

News|By Neil Moss
There are 13 sitting days left before the House rises on Dec. 11. Liberals say the text of the new Canada-U.K. transitional deal may not be available for another two to four weeks.

Veteran MP Kent won’t seek re-election, becoming third CPC MP to bow out of next race

Feature|By Neil Moss
Plus, things got heated in a recent Health Committee exchange, and Independent Senator Murray Sinclair is releasing a new book in 2022.

End of five-year lobby ban comes with confusion for some Harper-era staffers

News|By Aidan Chamandy
Recent confusion centred on whether the ban ends five years after the first Trudeau cabinet was sworn in, or five years after former staffers received their last paycheque from the government.

Economic, industry concerns top-lobbied issues amid return to Parliament and second COVID wave

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Economic development, industry, health, and the environment were among the top-cited subjects in October’s 2,611 filings in the federal lobbying registry.

When it comes to dissenting female MPs and dissenting white male MPs, Trudeau’s got a double standard, says former Grit MP Caesar-Chavannes

News|By Abbas Rana
One-term former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes talks to The Hill Times about her life in federal politics and about her upcoming book, Can You Hear Me Now?, and she says she's not ruling out a return to the Hill.

As provinces enlist military’s support in managing COVID-19, experts say it’s pulling the Forces away from training efforts

News|By Palak Mangat
Christian Leuprecht, a professor at the Royal Military College of Canada, says just because the forces are 'capable,' the CAF is not and should not be viewed as the 'optimal provider of emergency assistance.'

Feds’ climate bill a ‘significant achievement’—and it’s full of holes: experts

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
‘The biggest risk is that we’re going to backload the policies and the efforts that we’re going to need,’ says Michael Bernstein.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions