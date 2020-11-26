From the pandemic to global warming: why we need Sustainable Development Goals

The recent assertion on the streets of Washington, D.C., and Toronto by libertarians and Donald Trump supporters of the right to behave as they wish—irrespective of their responsibility to fellow citizens in the face of a deadly pandemic that has killed more than a quarter of a million in the U.S. and almost 12,000 in Canada—is not only stupidity on steroids, but also an affront to the UN Agenda for 2030, it’s Sustainable Development Goals, and to the Universal Declaration on Human Rights.