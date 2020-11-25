Medical assistance in dying law is not ableist, argues reader

Re: “Parliament should hit brakes on quick passage of new assisted-dying law,” (The Hill Times, Nov. 18). In response to the article by Lemmens and Krakowitz on MAID (medical assistance in dying), their leading challenge that “the Bill expresses an ableist presumption that lives with a disability or chronic illness are intolerable or less worthy. It also ignores the context in which people with disabilities have to make health care decisions,” is entirely wrong.