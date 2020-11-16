Canada’s aviation sector needs a plan

Canada’s aviation sector has been on the front lines of this pandemic since the very beginning. With the effects of the virus still very much unknown, airline workers stepped up to the challenge and focused on repatriating Canadians from abroad and delivering PPE. If the planes were not carrying the 10,673 Canadians home from abroad, they were transporting face masks and medical equipment to Canada from around the globe. However, in the months following the start of the pandemic, flight attendants and baggage handlers were furloughed, pilots struggled to get flight hours, passengers’ flights were cancelled, air traffic controllers were laid off, and service jobs in airports became virtually non-existent.