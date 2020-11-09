Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

A less attractive Northwest Passage is good for Canada

By Pierre Leblanc      November 9, 2020

Over time, improvements by the International Maritime Organization to the Polar Code will further contribute to reduce risk. Fewer ships will also reduce the likelihood of a sovereignty challenge.

U.S. Coast Guard icebreakers in the Arctic. The limited traffic at this time and in the future reduces the likelihood of an environmental incident. It also provides more time for the Canadian authorities to develop properly mapped specific corridors which will reduce the possibility of grounding, damaging important marine life zones, and endangering the Arctic communities, writes Pierre Leblanc. Photograph courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

OTTAWA—Back in 1998, when I was the commander of the Canadian Forces Northern Area, I became concerned with the impact of global warming and the disappearance of the ice in the Canadian Archipelago. Although there were no apparent military threats to the Canadian Arctic at the time, there was nevertheless a concern with increasing risks to human security. As ice would recede, maritime access to the Arctic Archipelago would increase. From a sovereignty point of view, I was concerned with potential challenges to Canada’s sovereignty over the waters of the Arctic Archipelago. Many countries claim that the Northwest Passage, and there are several routes a ship could follow, is an international strait between two oceans which gives them the right of transit. This right would also apply to submerged submarines and aircraft over the strait. Canada’s position is that those waters are internal by historical title.

