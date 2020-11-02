Royal Military College, a dishonoured tradition

OTTAWA—The Royal Military College is a military university situated in a picturesque and imposing waterfront setting in Kingston. Its majestic appearance and outward tranquility aptly compete with the regal architectural and grandeur of Rideau Hall, the residence of the governor general, and the Houses of Parliament. Admission to RMC is reserved to those considered part of the Canadian elites. A small coterie of 250 young men and women are recruited each year, each having a strong academic record and a reputation for fidelity, discipline, and general uprightness; demonstrating respect for law and order, truthfulness, honesty, and exemplary manners and conduct.