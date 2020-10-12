New oversight for Senate fails to make Senators accountable

TORONTO—In an era when everything in politics seems to be shrouded in spin, reserve a special place for Conservative Senator David Wells. As he unveiled the Senate’s new “independent” expense oversight plan, Sen. Wells claimed, “the Canadian Senate will be a world leader with this structure in place.” In fact, for a decade the British Parliament has had a completely independent and transparent expense oversight regime, far superior to what the Canadian Senate has adopted.
