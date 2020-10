Angela Merkl has been chancellor for half of the past 30 years, so there will be a collective holding of breath when she retires next year. But the world would be a better and safer place if there were more countries like Germany.

It’s not paradise, but when you compare it with the incompetent, belligerent populism that prevails in formally democratic countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil and India, it looks pretty good. ‘Wir schaffen das” (We can manage this), said Chancellor Angela Merkel when more than a million mostly Muslim refugees arrived in Germany in 2016, and four years later it looks like she was right, writes Gwynne Dyer.