Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre's recent message to the CAF was clear: 'If you have those types of beliefs—get out. We don’t want you.'

Army Commander Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre, left, and Chief of Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance are pictured on Aug. 20, 2019. In recent months there have been a number of separate high profile cases reported in the media wherein members of the Canadian Armed Forces were not only affiliated with right-wing extremists, but also involved in committing alleged illegal activities, writes Scott Taylor.