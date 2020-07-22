Good trouble: Lewis, Mandela, and authentic power

John Lewis, whose scarred, unbreakable skull was a luminous monument to the “good trouble” he so passionately advocated, did not die on Mandela Day. But by the time the world heard about his death, tributes to a man whose journey had stretched from his origins as the son of an Alabama sharecropper to his time as a young lieutenant to Martin Luther King Jr. to his 17 terms in Congress were fittingly intertwining with the 102nd birthday commemorations of his fellow civil rights icon.
