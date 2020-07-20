Canada should keep Security Council seat campaign alive: reach out to Africa; use Mulroney; be authentic

TORONTO—Canada had a decade to campaign for a seat on the UN Security Council and it was disappointing to see us defeated again. There are many lessons to learn from such a loss; chiefly that any leader in the Prime Minister’s Office should be keeping the Security Council election file alive and ready to pass it on, especially in the case of a change in political leadership. In other words, our very existence at the United Nations should be our permanent campaign; a campaign that will produce real and strong relationships in the long term. Our country will also have to strongly consider employing the diplomatic capital at its disposal. Canada, home to so many people from around the world, should not lose the Security Council seat so many times.