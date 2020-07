Canada's 21st century foreign policy will need to be much more balanced with an increased focus on containing the global threats to sustainable and more equitable growth on the planet as a whole.

The unwillingness of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s foreign policy to reset the short-sighted parochialism reflected in the actions of his Conservative predecessors has not only further tarnished our global standing as a middle power, but is also exposing Canadians to the inexorable threats of the 21st century, writes Joseph Ingram.