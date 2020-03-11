Canada is at a crossroads with existential consequences

It is not hyperbole to suggest that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government find themselves today at a truly historic junction—and Canada’s economic and political future are very much dependent on which policy direction he chooses to pursue. There is no middle ground. He either takes the direction suggested by Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old climate activist, who has become a global icon and a symbol of real progress for the emerging generations, or he takes the advice of Premiers Jason Kenney, Scott Moe, and their corporate backers—those paragons of “corporate social responsibility”—the oil and gas companies.