It’s Garneau’s second tour atop Transport Canada

Marc Garneau may be the first astronaut in cabinet, but serving as Canada’s federal transport since 2015 has grounded him. He’s already one of the longest serving transport ministers in Canadian political history. The post was created by William Lyon Mackenzie King in 1936, succeeding the minister of railways and canals. C.D. Howe was the first minster of transport. Mr. Garneau has served for four years and three months. He trails only David Collenette, who served for six years and six months from June 1997 to December 2003 under Jean Chrétien, and Lionel Chevrier, who served two non-consecutive terms, totalling nine years and two months, during the King and St. Laurent cabinets.