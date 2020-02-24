Canada’s China-U.S. conundrum

In a multi-polar world, smaller, less powerful countries like Canada can gain leverage by playing off one power against another rather than being at the mercy of their whims. In this case, Canada could use the prospect of extraditing Meng Wanzhou, and banning Huawei to see if China offers better terms than existing agreements with the U.S., write David Carment and Richard Nimijean. Ms. Meng is pictured right, on Oct. 2, 2014, with Andrey Kostin, left, and Vladimir Putin, at the Russia Calling Investment Forum in Moscow, Russia. Photograph courtesy of Commons Wikimedia