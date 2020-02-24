Better quality of life flows from trade competitiveness, combination of trade policy and transport infrastructure

Canadians are in many ways blessed geographically—we share a continent with the world’s largest economy, the United States, and one of the more dynamic emerging economies of the world, Mexico. We have an Atlantic coastline facing the 500 million-plus rich consumers of Europe and a Pacific coastline, dotted with ports, facing the great continent of Eurasia with its nearly $5-billion consumers and encompassing the world’s second, third, and seventh-largest economies (China, Japan and India). We are literally surrounded by markets for our farm produce, our oil, gas, minerals, autos, forest products, and electronics and machinery.