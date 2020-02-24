Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

Better quality of life flows from trade competitiveness, combination of trade policy and transport infrastructure

By Conservative MP Todd Doherty      Feb. 24, 2020

The Canadian Transportation Act Review of 2016 contains many important recommendations for upgrading our transport system and can be the basis on reaching agreement for legislation change and significant investments going forward. We need to push the most impactful upgrades forward on a priority basis.

We must remember that Canada has no major export that is not replicated somewhere else by another country with access to seaports, airports, and decent rail, writes Conservative MP Todd Doherty. Photograph courtesy of Pxfuel.com

Canadians are in many ways blessed geographically—we share a continent with the world’s largest economy, the United States, and one of the more dynamic emerging economies of the world, Mexico. We have an Atlantic coastline facing the 500 million-plus rich consumers of Europe and a Pacific coastline, dotted with ports, facing the great continent of Eurasia with its nearly $5-billion consumers and encompassing the world’s second, third, and seventh-largest economies (China, Japan and India). We are literally surrounded by markets for our farm produce, our oil, gas, minerals, autos, forest products, and electronics and machinery.

