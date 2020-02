A government that takes the climate crisis seriously, would manage down existing projects over coming years and pour all its energy, imagination and money into encouraging alternative enterprises that provide jobs without despoiling the only planet we have.

The groundwork is being laid for federal cabinet approval of a giant new oilsands mine in northern Alberta—perhaps with mandated emissions reductions limits, perhaps with a promise from Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, pictured on May 2, 2019, on the Hill, to legislate a 100-megatonne cap on provincial emissions, and, perhaps, with the private hope that the expensive and polluting project will never be built.