Britain, after lengthy analysis by its own highly qualified experts, has found a way to employ Huawei technology in a way that does not threaten Britain’s national security. So can Canada.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, pictured on the Hill on Jan. 28, 2020, in a scrum. Public Safety Canada said 'an examination of emerging 5G technology and the associated security and economic considerations is underway. We are taking all security factors into account, including those from our Allies and our security agencies. We will ensure that our networks are kept secure and will take the appropriate decisions in due course.'