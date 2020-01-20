No such thing as privacy intrusions in the age of oversharing

Law-enforcement and security agencies use a wealth of sources in their investigations, including openly available data.

We live in a world where everyone seems to want to share a lot, sometimes too much, about their lives. Whether it’s Facebook, WhatsApp, or Twitter, people think that we all need to know what they are doing, eating, or whom they are dating. Don’t get me wrong, I, too, use it to share information, both professional and personal, but many think that some data should really not be blasted out to the world. There is such a thing as “oversharing” after all.