The world according to Trump and Trudeau  

The USMCA negotiations, Trump’s tariffs on allies, trade wars, and the president’s behaviour towards the prime minister, have shaken Canada’s faith in U.S. leadership. Canada’s interests will probably therefore coincide increasingly with western Europe and those economies seeking to strengthen the core values that underpin liberal democracy globally.

The most recent NATO-related exchanges between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump, pictured at the White House in 2017, are not just the political testosterone of two alpha males. They do in fact represent starkly contrasting views of the world based on very different histories and distinct personalities, views that are clearly apparent in how the two governments address four inexorable forces that constitute critical fault lines for all humanity; globalization, the demographic transition, automation, and climate change, writes Joe Ingram.