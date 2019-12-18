Scheer exit opens door for reset, say members who welcome the chance ‘to spring clean’

Outgoing Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer’s departure brings a chance for some necessary “spring cleaning,” says one Conservative Senator as party members call the pending race a chance for a party in need of a reset, rebranding, and bold centre-right ideas.

The race should bring “fresh blood” and serious economic policies to a party in need of an “infusion of thought to stir things up a bit,” said Ontario Conservative Senator Nicole Eaton.

Mr. Scheer’s resignation announcement on Dec. 12 presents “a wonderful occasion to spring clean and there’s a lot of younger savvier, digital-age people who can come in and make [the party] work again,” said the longtime Conservative fundraiser in an interview on Dec. 16 in the midst of other calls to potential leadership candidates to whom she’s speaking and considering fundraising for. Sen. Eaton declined to name them as they haven’t yet announced their plans.

Most important, she said the next leader “should have 21st century social values,” with many critics blaming in part Mr. Scheer’s personal opinion on abortion and LGBTQ rights—most notably how he responded to questions about those stances during the campaign—for sinking the party’s chances at forming government.

“He had difficulty articulating his views on social policy,” a communication problem that she said extended even to the Conservative caucus.

Until late last week, despite increasingly organized and public calls for his exit, Mr. Scheer (Regina–Qu’Appelle, Sask.) appeared as if he would stay and fight for enough votes at the mandatory leadership review at the April 2020 convention. The same day he changed course, Global News reported and the party’s executive director, Dustin van Vugt, later confirmed Mr. Scheer used party money to pay for four of his children’s private education. At issue is whether members of the Conservative Fund, including former prime minister Stephen Harper, knew of the expense.

Sen. Eaton, who spent a decade on the Conservative Fund’s board, said the optics of that choice are “appalling,” especially in the context of Ontario having a Catholic public school system, and reveals “the terrible political judgement both Dustin and Andrew had.” Mr. Scheer’s office declined to comment.

The infighting on display has been counterproductive, said Yaroslav Baran, a former Conservative communications strategist. The tension between the Conservative Fund and party’s national council has created a “strange little divide,” but one he predicted would not last very long.

‘We need to go back to the centre’: Keddy

The party desperately needed a leadership review said former Nova Scotia Conservative MP Gerald Keddy, who left the House in 2015 after six terms, and is frustrated by the direction the party went under Mr. Scheer, saying he catered to social conservative groups focused on single issues.

“We need to go back to the centre,” he said, and while all in the party don’t need to agree, the party can’t be “offside on every single issue” in mainstream Canadian political thinking.

When it comes to regional divisions within Canada and “fringe groups” within the party, defeated Quebec candidate Richard Serour said the next leader “has to be a uniter” and should be socially progressive but fiscally conservative.

That assessment was supported by recent Angus Reid Institute numbers, with a Dec. 17 study finding that 57 per cent of potential Conservative voters say the party should move to the political centre on social issues.

One of the co-sponsors of a motion at the 2016 convention that redefined marriage in the party’s constitution, said he hopes the 2020 convention—and leadership race—will bring the reset he’d hoped would happen in 2017 with a new leader.

The next leader should be someone with a demonstrated history of taking “a more freedom-centered approach” to rights, said Joseph Heap, and one who will help the party offer “a credible environmental plan.”

Possible leadership contenders: Rona Ambrose, 50, Former Conservative MP and Harper-era cabinet minister Represented Edmonton-Spruce Grove, Alta. Bryan Brulotte,Quebec businessman and CEO of employment firm MaxSys Staffing and Consulting, a former political organizer and fundraiser who ran, unsuccessfully, in 2000. Lawrence Cannon, 72, Former Conservative MP and Harper-era cabinet minister

Represented Pontiac, Que. Conservative MP Michael Chong, 48, Wellington-Halton Hills, Ont.

Former Harper-era cabinet minister. Michael Fortier, 57, Former Harper-era cabinet minister, Senator and Quebec strategist.

Ran unsuccessfully in Vaudreuil-Soulanges, Que., in 2008. Peter MacKay, 54, Co-founder of new Conservative Party of Canada Former Harper-era cabinet minister, and former Conservative and Progressive Conservative MP. Represented Central Nova, N.S. James Moore, 43, Former Conservative MP and Harper-era cabinet minister. Represented Port

Moody-Westwood-Port Coquitlam, B.C. Conservative MP Erin O’Toole, 46, Durham, Ont. Former Harper-era cabinet minister, first elected in 2012. Conservative Mp Michelle Rempel, 39, Calgary Nose Hill, Alta. Former Harper-era cabinet minister, first elected in 2011. Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre, 40, Carleton, Ont. Former Harper-era cabinet minister, first elected in 2004. Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, 57, Sarnia-Lambton, Ont. Former engineer first elected in 2015 who has acted as the party’s health critic. Rick Peterson, Alberta businessman and president of investment firm Peterson Capital, who ran and finished 12th in the last leadership contest.

“The party is struggling in urban areas because people are serious about tackling climate change. They want to see parties try to do something about it,” but Conservatives have been “missing from the debate.”

The party has been “afraid to take stances” and offer right-of-centre solutions, he said, echoing the sentiment offered by Michelle Rempel Garner over the weekend on Twitter that the party “has been cowed into submission” and that now “is the time for ideas, and a big tough conversation about what we want to do for Canada.”

In the absence of such stances, Canadians sometimes assume where the party lands, he said, raising the prospect of a “hidden agenda” that has “killed” Conservatives ambitions, including in the last election.

The party has steered clear of clear positions on issues considered “Liberal” to its detriment, said Mr. Baran, who also pushed for a strong environmental policy.

“You cannot ghettoize your policy interests into a very narrow sleeve of issues that happen to score really well among your most successful votes. That’s a very short-term, cheap way of approaching politics. That’s not national building,” said Mr. Baran, who said while the party may be in need of soul searching, it is not in an existential crisis and rather on an “upward track.”

Though the party won the popular vote on Oct. 21, and 22 more seats than 2015, it lost vote share in Ontario and Quebec. The party has to redefine what it means to Canadians, said Dean Tester, president of Tester Digital and a Conservative senior digital strategist prior to the 2015 election.

“Andrew Scheer had his flaws but there’s a bigger problem here. The Conservative Party has been running on the same platform basically since 2006,” said Mr. Tester. “Boutique tax credits and tough-on-crime platitudes are not going to get the job done anymore. It’s time to be bold and redefine what the Conservative Party means to Canadians.”

There are three things he said must be addressed by the next leader: a credible plan to tackle climate change that includes market-based solutions; “unconditionally and enthusiastically” supporting the LGBTQ community; and tax reform.

To Mr. Keddy the “big picture” question is not about Mr. Scheer, but about the future of the party.

“We will either change the direction [from] a few special interests groups overwhelming our convention and put out a face on the party that is modern and moderate, or this party will cease to exist,” he said.

Alberta businessman considering run on crowded stage

Mr. Keddy said he hopes the next leader is among the many “good, solid, centrist thinkers” in the party, like former MPs Rona Ambrose, who is reportedly considering a bid, Peter MacKay, and Lisa Raitt, who came in eighth the 2017 race and has said she won’t run again.

Several party members expressed concern that some long-shot candidates are putting their names forward, feeling the party would benefit from a smaller pool of viable candidates. In 2017, 14 put their name forward and Mr. Scheer ultimately won a tight race on the 13th ballot by less than two percentage points.

Quebec businessman Bryan Brulotte is the only officially declared candidate, as of Dec. 17, on what may again be a crowded stage that has several current MPs not ruling out bids when asked, including Gérard Deltell (Louis-Saint-Laurent, Que.), Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, Ont.), Candice Bergen (Portage-Lisgar, Man.), Ms. Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill, Alta.), Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.) and Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, Ont.).

Former cabinet minister and current Conservative MP Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) has said he plans to run, CBC reported, while Harper-era cabinet ministers Michael Fortier and Lawrence Cannon may be in the mix of other prominent Conservatives like James Moore.

Alberta businessman Rick Peterson is also considering tossing his hat into the ring, he told The Hill Times earlier this week.

Mr. Peterson ran in the last leadership contest, finishing in 12th place. He is the president of investment firm Peterson Capital, and the founder of Suits and Boots, an advocacy group created in 2018 to fight the government’s bill to overhaul the environmental assessment system for natural resource projects, and which has carried on advocating for the interests of Canada’s oil and gas sector in the time since C-69 passed.

“I still have to look at a whole bunch of questions, see what’s going on, talk to some friends, and it’s just way too early to make a decision yet,” Mr. Peterson told The Hill Times.

“The party is looking for a big change, we can see that, and the timing for somebody from the outside is probably better now than it ever has been.”

Mr. Peterson said he believed he still had supporters within the party, but said he’d like Ms. Ambrose to enter the leadership race, and would support her if she did.

“I’d be thrilled if Rona ran. And I think most Conservatives would be thrilled if Rona ran,” he said.

Defeated Quebec candidates Serge Grégoire and Mr. Serour both said the next leader must be perfectly bilingual. Bad French is “a deal breaker,” said Mr. Serour, who counted high-profile former cabinet minister Mr. MacKay among those not fluent enough to secure a victory in Quebec—necessary for the party’s path to a majority.

“It’s exchanging four quarters for a buck,” he said.

Ms. Ambrose, meanwhile, he said “ticks off all the boxes,” and is a great person who has charisma as well as the experience through several cabinet posts and her two-year tenure as interim leader.

Quick election in party’s best interest: Baran

Over the next week or so, Mr. Baran said there will be three national council meetings and the biggest agenda item is to set up the leadership race organizing committee.

Once that’s established, probably in January, he said it will decide the rules governing the race, like the cost of entry and the number of signatures needed to run, which he hopes can “slim it down to the real senior contenders.”

An April vote would be the “best move” for the party, he said, and while there are fair arguments against—including that the national council is also up for election—he said it makes the most sense to keep a short race in the minority government context.

—with files from Peter Mazereeuw

