Canada does not fund mental health care and we are all paying for it

One in five Canadians will experience a mental health problem in any given year, and by the time a Canadian reaches 40, half will have experienced a diagnosable mental illness. In 2018, Statistics Canada found that 5.3 million Canadians needed mental health services. Although two-fifths of these (three million) had their needs fully met, another fifth (1.2 million) had their needs only partially met, and a staggering 1.7 million people were left with their needs entirely unmet. This situation has only worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic.