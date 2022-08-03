Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
dont-let-resources-run-thin-to-combat-other-epidemics-writes-ontario-readerAno
Opinion

Don’t let resources run thin to combat other epidemics, writes Ontario reader

August 3, 2022

As the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we must not let other health crises and epidemics fall to the sideline.

To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.

Only $7.67 / week for one year.

Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.

Cancel anytime.

Already a Subscriber?

Get The Weekend Point of View Newsletter

Top Canadian political and policy opinion and analysis. Saturdays and Sundays.
By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers. You may unsubscribe at any time. See our privacy policy
More in News

‘Everybody’s going to be at risk’: some public health advocates warn against focusing monkeypox messaging on GBTQ+ men

News|By Stuart Benson
Community health organizations are calling for targeted financial and ‘wrap-around’ support from the federal government for those required to quarantine as a result of the monkeypox virus.

Visa issues for AIDS conference leaves ‘black mark’ for Canada amid questions over discriminatory processing: opposition MPs

News|By Neil Moss
'This is an international conference and people are already saying that the government is embarking on a process that discriminates against certain participants,' says NDP MP Jenny Kwan.

Do more to address Rohingya and Myanmar crises, say advocates, as Bangladesh’s calls for repatriation grow louder

News|By Neil Moss
Bangladeshi High Commissioner Khalilur Rahman says Canada needs to step it up to repatriate the Rohingya back to Myanmar, but that may not be possible due to the grim safety and security situation.

Trudeau Liberals should be ‘worried’ about bleeding support to Conservatives, say veteran pollsters

News|By Abbas Rana, Stuart Benson
A recent survey from Abacus Data revealed that, for the first time since the last election, the Conservatives had marginally more support among those aged 18-44.

‘For the sake of party unity’ Harper should not have publicly endorsed Poilievre, says former cabinet minister LeBreton

News|By Abbas Rana
Lawrence Cannon claims Stephen Harper endorsed Pierre Poilievre because Poilievre doesn't have the required support to win the leadership contest.

Feds to grapple with potential recession, labour market shortages as second round of EI reform talks wrap

News|By Mike Lapointe
Reforming EI is no less urgent than it was a year ago, says researcher Ricardo Chejfec, but it's much more evident in the wake of the pandemic and other current crises.

If Brown pursues legal challenge, it’s unclear how much damage it could cause Conservative Party, say strategists

News|By Jesse Cnockaert
A long-term impact to the Conservative brand could be felt if Brown continues to rally against the party, according to a Conservative strategist.

Agriculture industry advocates for plan to keep grain moving amid ‘perfect storm’ of challenges

News|By Jesse Cnockaert
A dozen agriculture industry organizations released a four-point-plan with recommendations for how railways and the federal government can help with the movement of grain.

Hockey Canada was told to inform sports minister of cases involving ‘harassment, abuse or discrimination’ on same day it learned of assault allegations in 2018

News|By Stuart Benson
The allegations of sexual assault are a 'turning point' for Hockey Canada to address sexism and misogyny 'inherent' in the organization, says one advocate against gender-based violence.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2022 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service