Don’t let resources run thin to combat other epidemics, writes Ontario reader

As the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we must not let other health crises and epidemics fall to the sideline. The pandemic has comprised progress toward combatting diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. This is understandable given the lack of sufficient resources and funding for a robust global system that can target a pandemic and other epidemics at the same time. Community health workers work hard fighting against these other epidemics, but what are they to do when resources are running thin? This is why it is imperative that ahead of the Seventh Replenishment Conference, Canada invests $1.2-billion in the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. In this way, a stronger health system is achieved to help prevent further lives from being lost to other diseases. Dena Sharafdin Newmarket, Ont.