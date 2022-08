Conservative Party member Karamveer Lalh says Stephen Harper's endorsement of Pierre Poilievre signals to members that if they liked Harper's approach they should vote for Poilievre. But Jim Armour says it could be more strategic.

Stephen Harper, pictured Sept. 10, 2015, campaigning in Saint John, N.B., in the federal election. 'I don’t think anybody was surprised by the subject of the endorsement, but they might have been surprised that it was made at all—at least publicly—and the timing,' said Jim Armour.