Conservative leadership candidates Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, the two front-runners, would scrap much of the federal climate change action plan, including the carbon tax, and push development of oil and gas projects and production, despite the threat this would pose to the world’s climate. It seems they would govern as though the future didn’t matter. But a commitment to serious action on climate change should be a litmus test for anyone who wants to be prime minister, writes David Crane.