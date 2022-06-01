Washington needs Canada to be a better ally like Australia

MONTREAL—Canada is contributing far less to the defence of North America and global democracy than you would expect from the world’s ninth largest economy. Australia, in contrast, is preparing for its own protection, as well as the defence of the freedom of the seas, and democracy in Taiwan. The U.S.’s historically low expectations of Canadian assistance has to do with its unhealthy acceptance of Canadian passivity in exchange for unquestioned dominance in North America. Two U.S. invasions of Canada, in 1775 and 1812, were launched to exclude the presence of a foreign power in North America, a goal which was secured by 1900. The U.S. purchase of Alaska relieved Great Britain of Canada’s defence, which would have been further enhanced had the U.S. purchased Greenland under presidents Harry Truman or Donald Trump. Thus, the U.S. demand that Canada not be a base for a foreign power is easily satisfied, especially since Canada took control of its own foreign policy in 1931. Canada in 2022 has a population of 39 million, almost the 41 million of Great Britain on the eve of the First World War, at the height of its empire and global naval hegemony, and ultimately a valuable U.S. partner and ally in maintaining the liberal trading order. Given Canada’s shared fate with the U.S., it is therefore time Canada start paying its fair share of continental rent.