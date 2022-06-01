Success of Black entrepreneurship programs hinges on balancing community support with new approaches

Halifax’s Smooth Meal Prep is one of two successful businesses, co-founded by Nevell Provo, that have grown through the pandemic. They generate $700,000 in annual sales, are cash flow positive, and employ dozens of youth in his community. Despite this success, these businesses were built on sweat alone, with no access to credit support. “One $60 unpaid bill on my student loan killed any chance of getting bank credit,” said Provo. “I mean, my bad, but really?”