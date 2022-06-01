Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Opinion

Success of Black entrepreneurship programs hinges on balancing community support with new approaches

We must be proactive in reimagining the types of supports needed to accelerate the success of Black entrepreneurs in Canada.

Hardship is not new to the Black community. Systemic barriers have prevented Black entrepreneurs from accessing capital and starting businesses, write Donald Oliver, Amina Gerba, and Colin Deacon. Image courtesy of Pixabay

Halifax’s Smooth Meal Prep is one of two successful businesses, co-founded by Nevell Provo, that have grown through the pandemic. They generate $700,000 in annual sales, are cash flow positive, and employ dozens of youth in his community. Despite this success, these businesses were built on sweat alone, with no access to credit support. “One $60 unpaid bill on my student loan killed any chance of getting bank credit,” said Provo. “I mean, my bad, but really?”

