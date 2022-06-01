If you’re looking for a leader in Harper’s mould, look to Charest

As the Conservative leadership campaign shifts gears, voters will soon choose which name to scribble at the top of their ballot. For many Conservatives, Stephen Harper remains the paragon of a leader who successfully balanced strong governing abilities with popular appeal. Commanding and steadfast, Harper set the standard for his future successors. And while many of his acolytes have chosen to support Pierre Poilievre in the current contest, we believe a closer scrutiny of the candidates clearly reveals Jean Charest (not Poilievre) to be the natural successor to Harper. In other words, if Conservatives truly wish to honour the legacy of Harper, they should stand firmly behind Charest.

On matters of foreign affairs and trade, Charest’s agenda seems almost custom made to build upon Harper’s considerable legacy, whose passion for trade agreements in the service of Canada’s interests was second to none. From South Korea to Australia, no prime minister negotiated as many trade agreements as Harper did.

But it was the economic trade agreement with the 27 countries of the European Union, the crowning achievement of Harper’s trade legacy, that witnessed Charest and Harper become close allies to achieve that herculean task. Charest initiated the project in a 2006 meeting in Quebec City with European officials, and quietly convinced key players to move forward before handing it off to Harper. While skeptical at first, Harper would embrace the project and spent more capital on this than any other trade agreement, all while balancing the interests of 10 provinces with the multi-headed EU. Expect more bold leadership from Charest. Expect Poilievre to keep pushing conspiracy theories.

Another signature legacy of the Harper government was his passion for the North and securing Canada’s Arctic. In fact, Harper’s favourite trip was his annual northern tour of the Canadian Arctic, which became a showcase of his enduring commitment to northern communities through investments such as more roads, better ports, and the creation of the northern development agency. His resolve to protect and secure Canada’s Arctic region was equally impressive through new commitments to icebreakers, patrol ships, and research stations. A quick review of the current candidates reveals that only Charest has a commitment to the North equal to Harper’s.

As premier of Quebec, Charest implemented a northern plan to develop large swaths of Quebec’s North and as an aspiring prime minister, Charest has promised to secure the Arctic with new military bases, icebreakers, and a deep-water port—ideas that would find great favour with Harper. Charest has also committed to patrol the North with submarines and surveillance drones. With that level of commitment and experience, we believe Charest is the only candidate qualified to pursue Harper’s northern legacy and act as defender of the Northwest Passage.

On economic matters, both Charest and Harper were captains of successful fiscal ships that got Canada through the economic storm of 2008. Both leaders had the wisdom to inject money into the economy at the beginning of the crisis, but had the forethought to eliminate deficits in order to leave the crisis behind. Charest also gradually lowered the fiscal burden on Quebecers, leaving them in a stronger position than when he came into office.

But the key similarity is that neither were risk takers when it came to Canada’s finances, both preferring a slow and steady approach over get-rich-quick schemes. Poilievre on the other hand, continues to double down on Bitcoin as a miracle cure for what ails Canada—not unlike a carnival barker promising economic salvation through the latest gimmick. Once again, we believe Charest’s prudential fiscal approach to finance is the natural successor to Harper’s legacy. The strength of the Conservative brand was built on fiscal responsibility, not voodoo economics.

However, it is perhaps on matters of energy that Charest most closely resembles former prime minister Harper. Both leaders achieved success in pipeline construction: two petroleum pipelines from Alberta to the U.S. were approved and built under Harper, while Charest achieved the impossible by approving and completing a pipeline between Quebec City and Montreal, all with the approval of Quebecers. Charest also has the experience to successfully include Indigenous Peoples as not just partners, but also stakeholders in energy development. In addition, Charest is the only candidate in the current field who has the knowledge and political infighting skills to make green energy projects happen across the country and finally transform Canada into a green energy superpower and the envy of the world.

Most importantly, Charest’s firm, but effective, style is much closer to Harper’s than Poilievre’s firebombing rhetoric. While Poilievre would scorch the very earth where he stands for a few extra votes, Charest (like Harper) is committed to growing the party and not branding those who disagree with him as heretics. Poilievre would stop at nothing to contribute to his own advancement and importance, and rather than appealing to the better angels of Canadians, he would make an alliance with popular discontent in order to press it into the service of the angry mob all the way to 24 Sussex.

We believe the Conservative Party is in need of bold leadership and Charest is the only candidate who has the experience and can command the respect to do justice to Harper’s legacy. We were proud to serve in the Harper government, and we know a Charest government would carry on that great legacy.

Christian Paradis served as minister of industry, natural resources, public works, and international development under prime minister Stephen Harper. Ross O’Connor was a national security and foreign affairs adviser to Harper.

The Hill Times