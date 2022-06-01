Canada can fight for what counts: Ottawa letter writer

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), tuberculosis (TB), and malaria continue to affect the health of people around the world, but especially women and girls in low-income countries. Girls and women are at higher risk of contracting HIV. Women account for 25 per cent of HIV infections while only making up 10 per cent of the population. TB is among the top five causes of death for women and girls living in low-income countries. Malaria is potentially fatal and especially dangerous for pregnant women as it can cause miscarriage, low birth weight or premature births.