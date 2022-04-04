Biden faces perfect political storm

HALIFAX—Joe Biden is facing his 80th birthday this year, and the perfect political storm. It takes what used to be a mortgage payment to fill the gas tank in the land of the sort of free and the sort of brave. The average price of a house state-side has risen 25 per cent in just one year, from 2021 to 2022.

The average rent in the U.S. is $1,900 a month, a drastic number when you consider one-third of Americans are renters.

Inflation has hit Americans like a ringing slap in the face from Will Smith.

A huge throng of migrants are massed on the southern border, hoping that the lifting of Trump-era bans on immigration by the Biden administration, will give them a chance to live the American dream. Republicans in full xenophobic flight are drooling at the political opportunity.

Despite Biden’s superheated rhetoric on the evil’s of Vladimir Putin the “war criminal” and “butcher,” Ukrainians continue to be slaughtered from the sky every day. And every day, the West dares not close it. Despite Moscow’s claim that it is scaling down its military operations, Putin continues to pummel defenceless residential targets with impunity. Kids continue to die. Putin is possibly the only person in the world who can out-lie Donald Trump.

And now the tables have been turned by the one U.S. institution that could stop Donald Trump from lying, bullying, and baffling his way into a second term in the White House—the justice system.

There is a real possibility that Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, could be indicted for federal crimes by the president’s own Justice Department. Everyone knows the story. While his father was vice-president under Barack Obama, Joe Biden had the responsibility for Ukraine. At the same time, Hunter Biden landed a job in Ukraine for which he had dubious qualifications. It paid him the princely sum of $50,000 a month. Tax evasion may be involved. It was, at the minimum, conflict of interest in neon.

Then there is the Chinese connection. A Chinese company, CEFC China Energy, paid Hunter Biden and his uncle $4.8-million in just 14 months starting in 2017. It doesn’t help that CEFC has close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army.

Why does this matter? Because if, after grand jury testimony, which is ongoing, Hunter Biden is indicted, the Trump conspiracy machine will be jump-started into overdrive. Trump has, incredibly enough, already publicly asked Vladimir Putin to dish the dirt on Hunter Biden; siding against his own country in a time of surrogate war for purely personal political advantage. Stunning actually. He is asking a killer for favours.

And it might just work.

That’s because the man in charge of the U.S. Justice Department, Merrick Garland, is as aware of the political implications of his actions, maybe even more aware, than Robert Mueller and former FBI director James Comey were. Both choked when it came to damning Donald Trump.

Garland seems obsessed with the fear that if he acts on the criminal contempt referrals sent to him by the Jan. 6 committee, regarding Trump lackeys like Steve Brannon and Mark Meadows, the integrity of the court will be called into question.

That might be true. The only Republicans sitting on the Jan. 6 committee, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, have both been censured by the Republican conference. Which, in Garland’s mind, may mean that any request that comes from the committee is a partisan request from Democrats. To protect the court’s impartiality, he must not be seen as Joe Biden’s judicial enabler. The way that Donald Trump turned Bill Barr into his judicial bum-boy.

What better way to insulate himself and the Justice Department from accusations of being co-opted politically than charging the president’s son? But if Garland green-lights the high-profile prosecution of Hunter Biden, how will he be able to explain ragging the puck on charges of contempt of Congress, sent to him by the Jan. 6 committee?

So far, nobody on the right has had to face the consequences of their decisions. And that includes Alex Jones, the grand guru of conspiracy, who didn’t even bother to show up in court for a required deposition in the Sandy Hook lawsuit. Although he faces fines, he has not yet been arrested.

Attorney General Garland has four criminal referrals from Congress against Trump accolytes and has brought no charges. There is a seven-hour-plus gap in then president Trump’s phone logs on Jan. 6, 2021. An 18.5-minute gap in the Nixon tapes, led to his presidential resignation.

One of the trademarks of Trump’s trip through the sewers of business and politics has been the weaponization of the justice system. He has changed it from a means of getting to the truth, to an effective way of smothering information detrimental to his interests. That is exactly what he and the rotten peach Republicans who support him are trying to do here.

They know that they can use the law to ensure that the 2022 mid-terms take place before the courts, or the Jan. 6 committee, complete their work.

If they pull that off, because Merrick Garland is more concerned about how he and his department might look, rather than seeing that justice is done, the first thing that will happen after the November elections, after the Republicans re-take the House of Representatives and maybe the Senate too, is that the investigation into Donald Trump’s attempted coup will be buried deeper than nuclear waste.

America’s burial.