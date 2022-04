Union leaders are keeping a close eye on the Treasury Board's review of the federal government's mandatory vaccination policy, as well as where government departments land on teleworking arrangements for employees who want to continue working from home in a hybrid format.

President of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) Jennifer Carr, left, Public Service Alliance of Canada national president Chris Aylward, and Union of Taxation Employees national president Marc Brière. Carr says although provinces may be relaxing mask mandates and vaccination requirements, it 'doesn’t absolve the government of its roles and responsibilities to provide a safe workspace.'