Air travel sector faces a labour shortage heading into a busy summer season

As of February, workforce levels in the aviation sector were 35 per cent below the workforce levels of 2019, according the Canadian Airports Council.

The Vancouver International Airport, pictured on March 19, 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. Air Canada, the country’s largest airline, experienced waves of layoffs throughout the pandemic, including 1,700 job cuts on Jan. 13, 2021, and at least 1,500 job cuts on Feb. 9, 2021. In February 2020, WestJet employed roughly 14,000 employees, but that number dropped after several rounds of layoffs to below 5,000, and the company currently employs about 8,400 people, as reported on March 15, 2022 by the Calgary Herald.