Bill 96 was an ugly piece of legislation, now it’s even uglier

With an election in Quebec scheduled for Oct. 3, Bill 96 is front and centre in the Coalition Avenir Québec’s showcase.

Quebec Premier François Legault, pictured during a press conference in September 2020. The CAQ’s messages to francophones have been 'this bill is good for French,' and, 'it won’t hurt the English community.' Both comments are blatant lies, writes Andrew Caddell of Bill 96.