‘Hear the other side’: O’Toole out as Conservative Party leader in Reform Act first

The vote saw 73 MPs vote in favour of replacing O'Toole as leader of the party, compared to 45 voting in favour of him staying. Candice Bergen, O'Toole's former deputy leader, was picked as interim Conservative leader.
In a parting message posted online after being voted out as leader of the Conservative Party by his caucus, Erin O'Toole says Canada 'needs a Conservative Party that is both an intellectual force and a governing force.' The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Erin O’Toole has been voted out as leader of the Conservative Party, just 18 months after Tory members finished their last leadership vote.
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
'The pandemic has gone from political windfall...[to] transitioning to a new phase where Canadians are looking to politically spank incumbents who are not proactive because they’re just fed up,' says pollster Nik Nanos.
While Moscow has invited Canada to politically engage with Russia to 'understand' each other's position, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says President Vladimir Putin is 'very familiar' with Canada's position on Ukraine.
Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough describes the hybrid Parliament as 'different,' noting that 'it’s just this constant distraction of having to self-accommodate even in the best of environments.
The difference between the 'freedom' demonstration and other social movements is made clear by the presence of white supremacists and the lack of action taken by police, despite widespread feelings of unsafety.