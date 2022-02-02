‘Hear the other side’: O’Toole out as Conservative Party leader in Reform Act first

The vote saw 73 MPs vote in favour of replacing O'Toole as leader of the party, compared to 45 voting in favour of him staying. Candice Bergen, O'Toole's former deputy leader, was picked as interim Conservative leader.

In a parting message posted online after being voted out as leader of the Conservative Party by his caucus, Erin O'Toole says Canada 'needs a Conservative Party that is both an intellectual force and a governing force.'